The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $156.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.76. 13,141,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

