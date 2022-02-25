The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Koppers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Koppers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 68,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Koppers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

KOP stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

