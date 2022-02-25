The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,407 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $739.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

