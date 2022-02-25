The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,403 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.