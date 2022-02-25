The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,335 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 276,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

MTW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

