The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ideanomics by 428,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 252,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of IDEX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.24.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.