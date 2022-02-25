The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lion Electric.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,919. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

