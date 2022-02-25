The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.