The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,025 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HSY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Hershey by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Hershey by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.