The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,025 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HSY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Hershey by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Hershey by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey (Get Rating)
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.