The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.24. The China Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 17,605 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The China Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000.

The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

