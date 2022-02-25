The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Sells £6,174 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.57), for a total value of £6,174 ($8,396.57).

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 623 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £133.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 626.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

The Character Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.