The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Sells £6,174 in Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.57), for a total value of £6,174 ($8,396.57).

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 623 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £133.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 626.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

