The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.02.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$88.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$107.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$74.16 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

