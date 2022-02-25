The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.02.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$88.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$74.16 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.