Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly Sells 243,157 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Textron stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

