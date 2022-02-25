Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.
TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.
Shares of TXRH opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
