Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.