Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share.
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $86.20 on Thursday, reaching $1,098.30. 42,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,234.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
