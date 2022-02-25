Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.