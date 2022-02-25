Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.42) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.19) to GBX 327 ($4.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.36).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 284.65 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

