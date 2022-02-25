Terra (LUNA) Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.84 or 0.00173213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $25.57 billion and approximately $6.15 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 796,013,991 coins and its circulating supply is 382,525,432 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

