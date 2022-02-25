Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $17.50. Tenneco shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 282,174 shares changing hands.
TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
