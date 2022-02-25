Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $17.50. Tenneco shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 282,174 shares changing hands.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.