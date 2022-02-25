Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Up 6.8% After Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 149,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,744,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

