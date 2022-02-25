Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

