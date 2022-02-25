Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 222,017 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

