Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TKAGY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.