Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
