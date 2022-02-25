Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.32 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on O2D. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

ETR O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($3.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

