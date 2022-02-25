Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5.5% yr/yr to ~$2.92-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.61. 1,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,852. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

