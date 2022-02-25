Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.66.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $246.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

