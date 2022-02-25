Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $161.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $193.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.66.

TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $246.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

