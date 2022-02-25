Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

