Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Teck Resources stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,847. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

