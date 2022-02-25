Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 715,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,323. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

