Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,923 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,625. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average is $166.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.