Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 124.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,815,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $82,383,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 101.4% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

