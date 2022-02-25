Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

