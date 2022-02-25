TD Securities Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.39. The company had a trading volume of 106,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,351. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

