TD Securities Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE CIX opened at C$20.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

