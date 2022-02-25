Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 869 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

