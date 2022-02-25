Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

SKT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

