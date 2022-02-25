Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

TNDM stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

