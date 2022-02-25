Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TCMD stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

