T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $139.27 and last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 1659309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.21.

Specifically, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

