Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

