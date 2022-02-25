Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sysco by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

