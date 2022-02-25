Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.10. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 257,283 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

