Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.77

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $15.39. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 2,152 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

