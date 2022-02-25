SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $47,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $584.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

