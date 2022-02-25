Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 902,713 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Suzano alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 67.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1,179.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 737,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $5,600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.