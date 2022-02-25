Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,389. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

