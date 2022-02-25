Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
