Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.