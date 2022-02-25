Super Zero Protocol Trading Up 1.6% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $276,454.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.13 or 0.07138578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00071679 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,983,796 coins and its circulating supply is 345,551,568 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

